419-8 Ponderosa Ave

Amenities
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/-zli43b1uJo
NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LOFT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT
End unit with two bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths. New laminate flooring on the main level. Kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & disposal. Entrance to patio with storage shed off the kitchen. Living room, half bath, and laundry room with washer/dryer hook up on the main level. New carpet in lower and upper bedrooms as well as the loft. Upper level with full bath with new laminate floors. AVAILABLE NOW
Weatherwood Amenities: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Included. Wood burning fireplaces. Off Street Parking .