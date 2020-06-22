All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

419-8 Ponderosa Ave

419 Ponderosa Ave · (224) 261-7682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/-zli43b1uJo

NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LOFT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT

End unit with two bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths. New laminate flooring on the main level. Kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & disposal. Entrance to patio with storage shed off the kitchen. Living room, half bath, and laundry room with washer/dryer hook up on the main level. New carpet in lower and upper bedrooms as well as the loft. Upper level with full bath with new laminate floors. AVAILABLE NOW

Weatherwood Amenities: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Included. Wood burning fireplaces. Off Street Parking .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419-8 Ponderosa Ave have any available units?
419-8 Ponderosa Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419-8 Ponderosa Ave have?
Some of 419-8 Ponderosa Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419-8 Ponderosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419-8 Ponderosa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419-8 Ponderosa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 419-8 Ponderosa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 419-8 Ponderosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 419-8 Ponderosa Ave does offer parking.
Does 419-8 Ponderosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419-8 Ponderosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419-8 Ponderosa Ave have a pool?
No, 419-8 Ponderosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419-8 Ponderosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 419-8 Ponderosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419-8 Ponderosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419-8 Ponderosa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 419-8 Ponderosa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 419-8 Ponderosa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
