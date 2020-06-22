419-8 Ponderosa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LOFT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT



End unit with two bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths. New laminate flooring on the main level. Kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & disposal. Entrance to patio with storage shed off the kitchen. Living room, half bath, and laundry room with washer/dryer hook up on the main level. New carpet in lower and upper bedrooms as well as the loft. Upper level with full bath with new laminate floors. AVAILABLE NOW



Weatherwood Amenities: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Included. Wood burning fireplaces. Off Street Parking .