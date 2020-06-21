1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Side by Side Refrigerator, Storage Pantry, Granite Counter Tops and Center Island, Adjacent 14 x 12 Breakfast Area with Back Deck and Screened Porch Access, 10 x 6 Main Floor Laundry Room and Half Bathroom, Second Floor Provides 22 x 21 Bonus Loft with Vaulted Ceiling, 21 x 19 Master Suite with Walk In Closet and 9 x 7 Private Bathroom, Double Vanities, Corner Tub and Separate Shower, Two 14 x 14 Spare Bedrooms, Jack and Jill Bathroom, 16 x 13 Fourth Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Three Car Garage, Irrigation System, Full Unfinished Basement, Wooded Lot, Community Pool, Clubhouse and Playground Privileges,No Cats Please, Available 07/21/2020.