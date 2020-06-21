All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court

1136 Lazy Hollow Ct · (618) 624-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4100 sqft

Amenities

Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Side by Side Refrigerator, Storage Pantry, Granite Counter Tops and Center Island, Adjacent 14 x 12 Breakfast Area with Back Deck and Screened Porch Access, 10 x 6 Main Floor Laundry Room and Half Bathroom, Second Floor Provides 22 x 21 Bonus Loft with Vaulted Ceiling, 21 x 19 Master Suite with Walk In Closet and 9 x 7 Private Bathroom, Double Vanities, Corner Tub and Separate Shower, Two 14 x 14 Spare Bedrooms, Jack and Jill Bathroom, 16 x 13 Fourth Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Three Car Garage, Irrigation System, Full Unfinished Basement, Wooded Lot, Community Pool, Clubhouse and Playground Privileges,No Cats Please, Available 07/21/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court have any available units?
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court have?
Some of 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court currently offering any rent specials?
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court pet-friendly?
No, 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court offer parking?
Yes, 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court does offer parking.
Does 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court have a pool?
Yes, 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court has a pool.
Does 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court have accessible units?
No, 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court does not have units with air conditioning.
