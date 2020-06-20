All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:54 AM

1030 Edgewood Dr.

1030 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Available early July

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace. Large, eat-in kitchen with island with a side for bar stools, a separate peninsula, and a lot of cabinet space. Appliances include a NEW electric stove installed March 2020 and a NEW dishwasher will be installed before move in! Also included is a side by side stainless steel refrigerator & disposal. Separate dining area and 1/2 bath on the main level. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks on large vanity. Large walk-in closet with custom shelving. Washer & Electric Dryer hookups. Pets negotiable.

O’Fallon Amenities: Centrally Located and just minutes away from the following Amenities: Highway 64, St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospitals, Scott Air Force Base, variety of Shopping ( ie St Clair Square, Target), O’Fallon Sports Park, Movie Theater, and many Dining choices. Highly rated School System. Close to Metro Link and easily accessible public transportation. 20 minutes to downtown St. Louis. 35 minutes to Lambert International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Edgewood Dr. have any available units?
1030 Edgewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in O'Fallon, IL.
What amenities does 1030 Edgewood Dr. have?
Some of 1030 Edgewood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Edgewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Edgewood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Edgewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Edgewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Edgewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Edgewood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1030 Edgewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Edgewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Edgewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1030 Edgewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Edgewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1030 Edgewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Edgewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Edgewood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Edgewood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Edgewood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
