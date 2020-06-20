1030 Edgewood Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Available early July



4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace. Large, eat-in kitchen with island with a side for bar stools, a separate peninsula, and a lot of cabinet space. Appliances include a NEW electric stove installed March 2020 and a NEW dishwasher will be installed before move in! Also included is a side by side stainless steel refrigerator & disposal. Separate dining area and 1/2 bath on the main level. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks on large vanity. Large walk-in closet with custom shelving. Washer & Electric Dryer hookups. Pets negotiable.



O’Fallon Amenities: Centrally Located and just minutes away from the following Amenities: Highway 64, St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospitals, Scott Air Force Base, variety of Shopping ( ie St Clair Square, Target), O’Fallon Sports Park, Movie Theater, and many Dining choices. Highly rated School System. Close to Metro Link and easily accessible public transportation. 20 minutes to downtown St. Louis. 35 minutes to Lambert International Airport.