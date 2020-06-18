All apartments in North Chicago
Find more places like 3333 STRATFORD Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Chicago, IL
/
3333 STRATFORD Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3333 STRATFORD Court

3333 Stratford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3333 Stratford Court, North Chicago, IL 60044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS TWO STORY, CORNER PENTHOUSE UNIT IN AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Move into this light and bright unit featuring a large private corner balcony with outdoor storage closet, in-unit washer/dryer and 9-foot ceilings. Kitchen has new granite countertops, breakfast bar and pantry closet. HUGE second floor master bedroom suite with hardwood floors, large walk-in closet and separate master bathroom with a dual vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and plenty of storage space. Unit has been well maintained, is freshly painted and has newer floors in all bathrooms, hardwood floors on interior staircase and granite in the kitchen, dining room and staircase. Close to Abbot Labs, Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Michigan, shopping and easy access to major highways. 1 car garage space available for additional $150 monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 STRATFORD Court have any available units?
3333 STRATFORD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Chicago, IL.
What amenities does 3333 STRATFORD Court have?
Some of 3333 STRATFORD Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 STRATFORD Court currently offering any rent specials?
3333 STRATFORD Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 STRATFORD Court pet-friendly?
No, 3333 STRATFORD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Chicago.
Does 3333 STRATFORD Court offer parking?
Yes, 3333 STRATFORD Court does offer parking.
Does 3333 STRATFORD Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 STRATFORD Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 STRATFORD Court have a pool?
No, 3333 STRATFORD Court does not have a pool.
Does 3333 STRATFORD Court have accessible units?
No, 3333 STRATFORD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 STRATFORD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 STRATFORD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 STRATFORD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 STRATFORD Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILGurnee, ILLake Bluff, ILLake Forest, ILLibertyville, ILVernon Hills, ILMundelein, IL
Highland Park, ILHighwood, ILGrayslake, ILZion, ILDeerfield, ILWheeling, ILNorthbrook, ILAntioch, ILPleasant Prairie, WIWinnetka, ILLake Zurich, ILDeer Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College