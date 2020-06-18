3333 STRATFORD Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS TWO STORY, CORNER PENTHOUSE UNIT IN AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Move into this light and bright unit featuring a large private corner balcony with outdoor storage closet, in-unit washer/dryer and 9-foot ceilings. Kitchen has new granite countertops, breakfast bar and pantry closet. HUGE second floor master bedroom suite with hardwood floors, large walk-in closet and separate master bathroom with a dual vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and plenty of storage space. Unit has been well maintained, is freshly painted and has newer floors in all bathrooms, hardwood floors on interior staircase and granite in the kitchen, dining room and staircase. Close to Abbot Labs, Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Michigan, shopping and easy access to major highways. 1 car garage space available for additional $150 monthly fee.