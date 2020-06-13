778 Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4319 North Ozanam Avenue
4319 Ozanam Avenue, Norridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3500 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL AND NEWER MASSIVE AND EXTRA WIDE BRICK HOME ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET. IT HAS 4 BEDROOMS PLUS, 3.1 BATHS WITH SIMPLE, PERFECT ARCHITECTURE AND SETTING. OPTIMAL USE OF SPACE AND ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. FINEST FINISHES.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
8265 West LAWRENCE Avenue
8265 West Lawrence Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS AND NEWER REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BIRCH WOOD CABINET KITCHEN DINETTE. LARGE TABLE SPACE FOR EATING AREA OFF KITCHEN.
Results within 1 mile of Norridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.
Results within 5 miles of Norridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4311 North Cicero
4311 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1600 sqft
Luxury living at its best. Phenomenal Super High End Spacious 3BR 2 BA Penthouse Condo. Boutique building - New Construction 2019. Come and make this place the new home for your family. High end interior finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4828 Addison
4828 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
400 sqft
Wonderful studio in Portage Park features heat and water included, large updated kitchen with dishwasher, separate dining area, spacious living area, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, great closet space, laundry room in building, and pets are

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
5223 West Agatite Avenue
5223 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Come see this great 1st Floor unit (not ground level) nestled in the Portage Park Neighborhood. Unit features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, updated kitchen equipped with all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3581 N Milwaukee Ave 3
3581 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market AND HUGE 1 bed in Portage Park! - Property Id: 267406 Location: 3581 N.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
6315 N Mobile 2nd flr
6315 North Mobile Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Unit 2nd flr Available 06/15/20 2 bed w/garage , storage unit enclosed back porch - Property Id: 50441 2 bed/1 bath in Norwood Park near Milwaukee/Devon with one garage space and enclosed back porch ideal for office/den.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3821 N Milwaukee Ave 1A
3821 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3 Bed 2.5. Old Irving Park. $3200 - Property Id: 294879 Take a look at this massive 3 bed 2.5 bath in Old Irving Park. This has central heat and AC, new kitchen appliances and laundry in unit. Includes outdoor space and patio. Pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
4637 N Lowell Ave 3g
4637 N Lowell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath in Albany Park - Property Id: 291495 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Lowell ave in the Albany Park neighborhood. Close to I-94 Express way, Xsport Fitness, 7 Eleven, Ay Ay Picante Peruvian Seafood and Cuenca's Bakery.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7610 Grand Ave #3F
7610 West Grand Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
995 sqft
7610 Grand Ave #3F Available 06/15/20 Great 2bed/1bath with Balcony, Spacious Bedrooms - Don't let this one get away! Spacious 2 bed/1 bath in Elmwood Park. Balcony for fresh air! Bright living room. Separate dining room great for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
5559 N MANGO 1
5559 North Mango Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
1st Fl Apt in Jefferson Park - Property Id: 21240 BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH - NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE. BRIGHT CLEAN 1ST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APT. LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM COMBO. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HEAT & ELECTRIC INCLUDED.
City Guide for Norridge, IL

Norridge is often referred to as the "Island Within A City," because it is surrounded completely on all sides by the major metropolitan hub of Chicago, Illinois. A history book also called Island Within A City was penned by the well regarded author Tom McGowen about this stellar spot.

The community of Norridge is a village located in the county of Cook, Illinois. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at about 14,500 residents. Norridge village and its nearby neighbor to the east, Harwood Heights form together a section of the city of Chicago. Both communities are in fact entirely surrounded by Chicago and all the major amenities, from art museums to fine dining, that the grand city offers. Norridge acquired its name through the suggestion of one of its residents. A woman by the name of Mrs. Link thought to combine the Nor from Norwood Park Township and Ridge from the adjacent suburb of Park Ridge. You could say she linked the two.

Having trouble with Craigslist Norridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Norridge, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

