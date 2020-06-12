119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL

The delightful city of Norridge, Illinois, has come a long way from its humble origins as farmland for herds of goats. The complete overhaul of the land turned this quaint farmland into a secluded enclave for its community members. As the "Island Within a City," this small village boasts a quiet, yet welcoming atmosphere well-suited for raising a growing family. Spacious two-bedroom apartments evenly spread across the landscape offer the perfect environment for your child-rearing years and beyond. While residing in this affordable region, you can send your kids to the best schools from preschool through college. Crime rates are never a worry either, as law enforcement officials take a measured approach to securing the safety of Norridge residents.

Affordable Accommodations and Living Expenses

Despite its proximity to the bustling Chicago region, Norridge retains its wholesome appeal and relatively low living expenses. Even with the full range of amenities, the average two-bedroom apartment home remains in the affordable $1,800 range. By taking advantage of included community amenities, you may save even more money on business center costs, gym fees and entertainment expenses for your entire family.

You can decrease your expenses even further by taking full advantage of the public transportation options in the area, including bus lines and Amtrak routes. In fact, the innovative Pace bus system offers free rides to ID-carrying residents Monday through Saturday, year-round.

Quality School Options for All Ages

You have an incredible number of options when it comes to public and private schools for your children. Three award-winning public elementary schools serve residents living in each neighborhood of Norridge. The public elementary buildings tend to offer preschool programs designed to maximize the positive influence of early childhood education. Upon approaching adulthood, schoolchildren attend one of two public high schools, unless a private option is selected instead.

Notable past Norridge residents who attended Norridge public schools include "Mad TV" creator, Dino Stamatopoulos, and subLOGIC founder, Bruce Artwick. In an effort to inspire success from local scholars, two-bedroom apartments often have dedicated study spaces for kids to utilize for their schoolwork. With over 1,200 square feet, on average, to work with, the dedicated areas do not take away from the spacious look and feel of the apartment layout.

Safety Stats and Measures in Norridge

The greater Norridge area boasts a far lower crime rate than the rest of the state of Illinois. Community watch programs help to keep crime from impacting individual neighborhoods. Apartment communities have even more support, due to the involvement of the management team in keeping crime from entering the community boundaries. With the vast majority of two-bedroom apartments in entry-secured large buildings, you can rest assured that your family and belongings remain safe and secure while residing in your chosen multi-family home.

With two-bedroom apartments spread across the entire city, you have the unique opportunity to select the location that suits you and your family the absolute best. Furthermore, when it comes to finding your perfect apartment home in Norridge, Illinois, you never have to compromise on price, school quality or safety.