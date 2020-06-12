Apartment List
119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL

The delightful city of Norridge, Illinois, has come a long way from its humble origins as farmland for herds of goats. The complete overhaul of the land turned this quaint farmland i...

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C
7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702 Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors. Location: 7549 W.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
8265 West LAWRENCE Avenue
8265 West Lawrence Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS AND NEWER REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BIRCH WOOD CABINET KITCHEN DINETTE. LARGE TABLE SPACE FOR EATING AREA OFF KITCHEN.
Results within 1 mile of Norridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
O'Hare
110 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Harwood Heights
24 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8509 W Catherine Unit 389
8509 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
8509 W Catherine Unit 389 Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent near Cumberland Blue Line! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent on July 16, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8424 W Catalpa Unit 101
8424 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath near Blue Line station and Ohare Airport - 1st floor upgraded unit with 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths. Large Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors everywhere. Washer & dryer in the building. Close to O'Hare Airport.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
4514 North NEWLAND Avenue
4514 Newland Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
This home has already been rented on a month-to-month basis.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7237 West Addison Street
7237 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo for rent with 2 parking spaces! This condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with floor to ceiling windows in the dining room area and attractive lighting all the way

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1245 sqft
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
6958 West Gunnison Street
6958 West Gunnison Street, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Bright, well maintained, very large first floor apartment. Very large living room nice big kitchen with plenty of cabinets and separate dining area. Both bedrooms are very good size with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Norridge
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Irving Park
4 Units Available
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
845 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 4 at 12:18am
Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

Norridge City Guide

The delightful city of Norridge, Illinois, has come a long way from its humble origins as farmland for herds of goats. The complete overhaul of the land turned this quaint farmland into a secluded enclave for its community members. As the "Island Within a City," this small village boasts a quiet, yet welcoming atmosphere well-suited for raising a growing family. Spacious two-bedroom apartments evenly spread across the landscape offer the perfect environment for your child-rearing years and beyon

View full City Guide

The delightful city of Norridge, Illinois, has come a long way from its humble origins as farmland for herds of goats. The complete overhaul of the land turned this quaint farmland into a secluded enclave for its community members. As the "Island Within a City," this small village boasts a quiet, yet welcoming atmosphere well-suited for raising a growing family. Spacious two-bedroom apartments evenly spread across the landscape offer the perfect environment for your child-rearing years and beyond. While residing in this affordable region, you can send your kids to the best schools from preschool through college. Crime rates are never a worry either, as law enforcement officials take a measured approach to securing the safety of Norridge residents.

Affordable Accommodations and Living Expenses

Despite its proximity to the bustling Chicago region, Norridge retains its wholesome appeal and relatively low living expenses. Even with the full range of amenities, the average two-bedroom apartment home remains in the affordable $1,800 range. By taking advantage of included community amenities, you may save even more money on business center costs, gym fees and entertainment expenses for your entire family.

You can decrease your expenses even further by taking full advantage of the public transportation options in the area, including bus lines and Amtrak routes. In fact, the innovative Pace bus system offers free rides to ID-carrying residents Monday through Saturday, year-round.

Quality School Options for All Ages

You have an incredible number of options when it comes to public and private schools for your children. Three award-winning public elementary schools serve residents living in each neighborhood of Norridge. The public elementary buildings tend to offer preschool programs designed to maximize the positive influence of early childhood education. Upon approaching adulthood, schoolchildren attend one of two public high schools, unless a private option is selected instead.

Notable past Norridge residents who attended Norridge public schools include "Mad TV" creator, Dino Stamatopoulos, and subLOGIC founder, Bruce Artwick. In an effort to inspire success from local scholars, two-bedroom apartments often have dedicated study spaces for kids to utilize for their schoolwork. With over 1,200 square feet, on average, to work with, the dedicated areas do not take away from the spacious look and feel of the apartment layout.

Safety Stats and Measures in Norridge

The greater Norridge area boasts a far lower crime rate than the rest of the state of Illinois. Community watch programs help to keep crime from impacting individual neighborhoods. Apartment communities have even more support, due to the involvement of the management team in keeping crime from entering the community boundaries. With the vast majority of two-bedroom apartments in entry-secured large buildings, you can rest assured that your family and belongings remain safe and secure while residing in your chosen multi-family home.

With two-bedroom apartments spread across the entire city, you have the unique opportunity to select the location that suits you and your family the absolute best. Furthermore, when it comes to finding your perfect apartment home in Norridge, Illinois, you never have to compromise on price, school quality or safety.

