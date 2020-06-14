211 Apartments for rent in Niles, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 40
1 of 24
1 of 23
If you can’t get to Italy to see the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you can see almost the next best thing: a replica of it in its sister city, Niles, Illinois. The Leaning Tower of Niles was seen in the opening shots of the movie “Wayne’s World” and is a kitschy little attraction in the midst of this northwestern suburb of Chicago.
Niles is a suburb that is on the western edge of Chicago. The entire Chicago area combines the cosmopolitan excitement of a big city with the small-town charm of the Midwest. Niles, like Chicago, is ethnically diverse and celebrates all of the expressions of the varied cultures that make up the city, especially through restaurants, art and music. Considering that Niles is part of the metro Chicagoland area, which can be pretty expensive, finding a Chicago suburb that is affordable is quite a bonus. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.