Last updated June 14 2020

211 Apartments for rent in Niles, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

Dutchmans Point
1 Unit Available
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

1 Unit Available
8801 W. Golf Rd.
8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1075 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098 ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook

Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7630 N MILWAUKEE
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1 BED IN NILES AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 165810 RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN NILES. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. 2 ND FLOOR. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.

Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
8731 North National Avenue
8731 North National Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1519 sqft
Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage.

Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
6660 WOODRIVER Drive
6660 W Wood River Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL!!! BEAUTIFUL CONDO! RENOVATED,NICE BATHROOMS, LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS , PLENTY OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HEATED FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, HARD-WOOD FLOORS TROUGH OUT,
Verified

Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Verified

Contact for Availability
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
What if you could live within the conveniences of a city and the quaintness of a burb. In Edison Park, you can have your urban cake, and eat your suburban cake too.\n\nThe building at 6874 NW.

Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
6315 N Mobile 2nd flr
6315 North Mobile Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Unit 2nd flr Available 06/15/20 2 bed w/garage , storage unit enclosed back porch - Property Id: 50441 2 bed/1 bath in Norwood Park near Milwaukee/Devon with one garage space and enclosed back porch ideal for office/den.

1 Unit Available
3519 Central Rd Apt 201
3519 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
875 sqft
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba second floor condo in popular GLENVIEW Court subdivision!(GLENVIEW) Rent INCLUDES: heat, cooking gas, water, 24 HOUR fitness center, huge swimming pool, secured bike room, storage room, unlimited parking, lawn care,

1 Unit Available
3605 Central Rd 204
3605 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701 All you have to do is move in! Great location Central Rd Glenview IL Rarely available! This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood

1 Unit Available
9030 KENNEDY DR
9030 Kennedy Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
700 sqft
One bedroom available immediately. Hardwood floors or carpet! Heat, water, cooking gas and parking includes! Promotions apply to some of the one bedrooms with a 15 month lease starting the same day!

Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
6000 sqft
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.

1 Unit Available
712 North Western Avenue
712 N Western Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood. Big bedrooms on the second floor and a generous living room all covered in gleaming hardwood floors.

Edison Park
1 Unit Available
6953 North Osceola Avenue
6953 North Osceola Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent an all brick bungalow in the heart of Edison Park! Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Large room sizes with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious den could be used as a third bedroom! Two-car garage. Huge backyard! Full basement.

Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
7119 West Schreiber Avenue
7119 West Schreiber Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Norwood Park second floor unit recently remodeled has two bedrooms, one remodeled bath, new kitchen, newly painted, newly sanded hardwood floors, laundry in unit, nice yard, no pets, no smoking.

1 Unit Available
9438 Bay Colony Drive
9438 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
AVAIL NOW! VERY CLEAN! NEWER WOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,NEWER WINDOWS,NEWER KIT APPLS. NEUTRAL DECOR THRUOUT, CAC, EAT-IN KIT W/WINDOW OVER SINK. SPLIT BR'S, REMOD HALL BATH. LOVELY COURTYARD VIEW FROM BALC. FREE USE OF WASHER & DRYER IN BUILDING.

Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.

Edison Park
1 Unit Available
7317 North Oconto Avenue
7317 North Oconto Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Move in August 1, 2020! Very sharp brick ranch in popular Edison Park. This home features updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with new ceramic tile. Newer stainless refrigerator,range,microwave and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.

1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Niles
Verified

$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
City Guide for Niles, IL

If you can’t get to Italy to see the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you can see almost the next best thing: a replica of it in its sister city, Niles, Illinois. The Leaning Tower of Niles was seen in the opening shots of the movie “Wayne’s World” and is a kitschy little attraction in the midst of this northwestern suburb of Chicago.

Niles is a suburb that is on the western edge of Chicago.  The entire Chicago area combines the cosmopolitan excitement of a big city with the small-town charm of the Midwest. Niles, like Chicago, is ethnically diverse and celebrates all of the expressions of the varied cultures that make up the city, especially through restaurants, art and music. Considering that Niles is part of the metro Chicagoland area, which can be pretty expensive, finding a Chicago suburb that is affordable is quite a bonus. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Niles, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niles renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

