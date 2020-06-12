All apartments in New Baden
New Baden, IL
600 JOYCE Lane
Last updated June 12 2020

600 JOYCE Lane

600 Joyce Lane · (618) 624-2502
Location

600 Joyce Lane, New Baden, IL 62265

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1765 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home in Caylin Ridge Estates, New Carpet and Wood Laminate Flooring, Updated Interior Photos Coming Soon, 16 x 12 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace, 21 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Range with Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Side by Side Refrigerator, Adjacent 12 x 11 Dining Area with Access to Fenced Back Yard, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Second Floor Provides 10 x 6 Bonus Loft, 18 x 14 Master Bedroom with 12 x 9 Private Bathroom, Double Vanity Sinks, Jetted Tub and Separate Shower, Second Floor Laundry Room, Two 9 x 9 Bedrooms and Full Hallway Bathroom, Finished Basement Includes 15 x 11 Family Room and 19 x 10 Office Area with Built In Storage, Back Patio with Custom Pavers and Fire Pit Area, Three Car Garage with Epoxy Finished Flooring and Built In Storage, Available 07/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 JOYCE Lane have any available units?
600 JOYCE Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 JOYCE Lane have?
Some of 600 JOYCE Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 JOYCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
600 JOYCE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 JOYCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 600 JOYCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Baden.
Does 600 JOYCE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 600 JOYCE Lane does offer parking.
Does 600 JOYCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 JOYCE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 JOYCE Lane have a pool?
No, 600 JOYCE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 600 JOYCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 600 JOYCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 600 JOYCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 JOYCE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 JOYCE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 JOYCE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
