160 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, IL with parking
"Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold on to / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go." - "Angel from Montgomery" by John Prine
Montgomery's population has been growing fast: it shot up from 5,471 in 2000 to 18,438 in 2010, according to census data. This puts Montgomery in the top 10 list of fastest growing municipalities in Illinois. So what makes Montgomery so popular? Well, part of it is proximity to Chicago, but this village has a lot more to offer than just its position hanging onto Chicago's coat tails. Partly it's the pleasant environment on the banks of the Fox River, consisting of many acres of parks and open spaces that attracts new residents. For others it is the great range of smart, modern homes built since the turn of the millennium. And, of course, many of the people who move here are glad to be within just a few minutes' drive from Aurora, where employment and entertainment opportunities abound. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montgomery apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.