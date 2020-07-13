Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

160 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, IL with parking

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3044 Troon Drive
3044 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
This 2 Story Property is Ready Now. New Flooring Throughout.........No Carpets......Find Everything You Need: 3 Bedrooms, Plus A Loft, 2nd Floor Laundry room , 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Open Concept Kitchen With A Pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
154 Bertram Drive
154 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Bristol Bay Clubhouse Community one bedroom condo features Kitchen with breakfast bar and reach in pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet with organizer shelves. Living room with neutral carpeting. 1 car detached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3821 Bailey Rd
3821 Bailey Road, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
130 Kevin Lane
130 Kevin Lane, Kendall County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2028 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12 Saugatuck Road
12 Saugatuck Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
191 WILLOUGHBY Court
191 Willoughby Court, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1494 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH TOWNHOME IN BRISTOL BAY (A CLUBHOUSE COMMUNITY). NEWER LIVING ROOM FLOORS,FEATURES: PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
661 Lincoln Station Drive
661 Lincoln Station Drive, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1330 sqft
This 2 Bedroom End Unit home comes complete with a LOFT, 2 & 1/2 Baths, Full 2 CAR Garage and FULLY Equipped Kitchen. No more going outside to do laundry. The FULL Size Washer & Dryer are upstairs next to the bedrooms (where they belong).

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Aurora
728 Watson Street
728 Watson Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1232 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Fox Valley
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,355
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
30 Units Available
Waubonsee
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Fox Valley
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
14 Units Available
Far East
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
City Guide for Montgomery, IL

"Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold on to / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go." - "Angel from Montgomery" by John Prine

Montgomery's population has been growing fast: it shot up from 5,471 in 2000 to 18,438 in 2010, according to census data. This puts Montgomery in the top 10 list of fastest growing municipalities in Illinois. So what makes Montgomery so popular? Well, part of it is proximity to Chicago, but this village has a lot more to offer than just its position hanging onto Chicago's coat tails. Partly it's the pleasant environment on the banks of the Fox River, consisting of many acres of parks and open spaces that attracts new residents. For others it is the great range of smart, modern homes built since the turn of the millennium. And, of course, many of the people who move here are glad to be within just a few minutes' drive from Aurora, where employment and entertainment opportunities abound. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Montgomery, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montgomery apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

