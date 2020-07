Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Peaceful and tranquil. 3 bedroom townhome with full basement overlooking a well-stocked pond. Huge living room area with laminate flooring. Large dining area with sliding patio door with water views, Cherry cabinets in the ample-sized kitchen. Upstairs is the vaulted master suite with walk in closet, en suite bath and balcony overlooking the pond. Bedroom 2 with large walk in closet and bedroom 3 with water views. There's a full, unfinished basement with laundry and tons of storage or throw a rug down and make another getaway spot.