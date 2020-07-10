All apartments in Melrose Park
Find more places like
141 Andy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melrose Park, IL
/
141 Andy Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:41 PM

141 Andy Drive

141 Andy Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1832876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL 60160
North Maywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,235

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 141 Andy Drive have any available units?
141 Andy Drive has a unit available for $2,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 141 Andy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
141 Andy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Andy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Andy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 141 Andy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 141 Andy Drive offers parking.
Does 141 Andy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Andy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Andy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 141 Andy Drive has a pool.
Does 141 Andy Drive have accessible units?
No, 141 Andy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Andy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Andy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Andy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Andy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILMaywood, ILRiver Forest, ILElmwood Park, ILForest Park, ILBensenville, ILBroadview, ILSchiller Park, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILHarwood Heights, ILLa Grange Park, ILBrookfield, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILCicero, ILAddison, ILHinsdale, ILPark Ridge, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College