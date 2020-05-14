All apartments in McHenry
McHenry, IL
4314 West shamrock Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:38 PM

4314 West shamrock Lane

4314 West Shamrock Lane · (815) 236-1674
Location

4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL 60050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~ Convenient in unit full size washer and dryer, additional storage on balcony with shelving. Master bedroom has a walk in closet~ Close to shopping, train, historic downtown, restaurants, Hospital and the Chain-O-Lakes~ No smoking or pets, please use Mysmart move to run credit/eviction and criminal check~Must have a credit score above 650~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 West shamrock Lane have any available units?
4314 West shamrock Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4314 West shamrock Lane have?
Some of 4314 West shamrock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 West shamrock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4314 West shamrock Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 West shamrock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 West shamrock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4314 West shamrock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4314 West shamrock Lane does offer parking.
Does 4314 West shamrock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 West shamrock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 West shamrock Lane have a pool?
No, 4314 West shamrock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4314 West shamrock Lane have accessible units?
No, 4314 West shamrock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 West shamrock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 West shamrock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 West shamrock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4314 West shamrock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
