4314 West shamrock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~ Convenient in unit full size washer and dryer, additional storage on balcony with shelving. Master bedroom has a walk in closet~ Close to shopping, train, historic downtown, restaurants, Hospital and the Chain-O-Lakes~ No smoking or pets, please use Mysmart move to run credit/eviction and criminal check~Must have a credit score above 650~