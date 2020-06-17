NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Three bedroom ranch in McHenry Shores neighborhood makes a great starter home or rental property. Remodeled several years ago so this one is pretty nice! Home has an eat in kitchen and large living space. Oversized garage provides plenty of storage space and is extra deep! Backyard with patio offers a nice area to enjoy the outdoors. Easy access to 120 and 176 and route 12 and 31 . and quick access to train lines in McHenry and Crystal Lake
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have any available units?
3114 West Kinley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McHenry, IL.
What amenities does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have?
Some of 3114 West Kinley Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 West Kinley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3114 West Kinley Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.