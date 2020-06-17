3114 West Kinley Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Three bedroom ranch in McHenry Shores neighborhood makes a great starter home or rental property. Remodeled several years ago so this one is pretty nice! Home has an eat in kitchen and large living space. Oversized garage provides plenty of storage space and is extra deep! Backyard with patio offers a nice area to enjoy the outdoors. Easy access to 120 and 176 and route 12 and 31 . and quick access to train lines in McHenry and Crystal Lake