3114 West Kinley Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3114 West Kinley Boulevard

3114 Kinley Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

3114 Kinley Boulevard West, McHenry, IL 60050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Three bedroom ranch in McHenry Shores neighborhood makes a great starter home or rental property. Remodeled several years ago so this one is pretty nice! Home has an eat in kitchen and large living space. Oversized garage provides plenty of storage space and is extra deep! Backyard with patio offers a nice area to enjoy the outdoors. Easy access to 120 and 176 and route 12 and 31 . and quick access to train lines in McHenry and Crystal Lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have any available units?
3114 West Kinley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McHenry, IL.
What amenities does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have?
Some of 3114 West Kinley Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 West Kinley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3114 West Kinley Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 West Kinley Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3114 West Kinley Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McHenry.
Does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3114 West Kinley Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 West Kinley Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3114 West Kinley Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3114 West Kinley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 West Kinley Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 West Kinley Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3114 West Kinley Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
