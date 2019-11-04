All apartments in McHenry
Find more places like 1442 N NORTH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McHenry, IL
/
1442 N NORTH AVE
Last updated November 4 2019 at 4:22 PM

1442 N NORTH AVE

1442 South North Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McHenry
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1442 South North Avenue, McHenry, IL 60050
Lakeland Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gigantic 3 bed 3 bath in Old Town with private entrance, SS appliances, w/d in unit!
Extra large 3 bed 3 bath multi-level unit w/ private entrance is available immediately! Unique features throughout this bed and breakfast converted into residential address. TONS of space with multiple floors, each bedroom has its own bathroom suite, kitchen boasts a dishwasher, extra spacious refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, central heat/ac! Awesome Old Town location. This historic neighborhood is a picture-perfect place to shop on-trend boutiques, dine at historic restaurants, and admire homes in one of Chicago&rsquo;s most luxurious residential districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 N NORTH AVE have any available units?
1442 N NORTH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McHenry, IL.
What amenities does 1442 N NORTH AVE have?
Some of 1442 N NORTH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 N NORTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1442 N NORTH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 N NORTH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1442 N NORTH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McHenry.
Does 1442 N NORTH AVE offer parking?
No, 1442 N NORTH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1442 N NORTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 N NORTH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 N NORTH AVE have a pool?
No, 1442 N NORTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1442 N NORTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 1442 N NORTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 N NORTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 N NORTH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 N NORTH AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1442 N NORTH AVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1442 N NORTH AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

McHenry Apartments with BalconyMcHenry Apartments with Garage
McHenry Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcHenry Dog Friendly Apartments
McHenry Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILSycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, IL
Bartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILHighland Park, ILZion, ILLibertyville, ILLake Zurich, ILHampshire, ILBarrington, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity