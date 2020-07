Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2805 Walnut Drive Available 08/05/20 Ranch with Full Basement and Garage in Wonder Lake! - 2 Bedroom Ranch Home located in Wonder Lake! This home has one bathroom and 1 Car Garage and located blocks from the lake! This home also has a full basement and Washer/Dryer!



Credit Score Requirement 625+ A MUST.



(RLNE5914197)