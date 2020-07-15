Apartment List
/
IL
/
matteson
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Matteson, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A
4202 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MATTESON! THIS UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Matteson
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4135 193rd Street
4135 193rd Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Looking to lease a spacious condo in Tierra Grande Courts Condominium? Look no more! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with appliances, living room dining room combo, central air, full size washer & dryer in

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Fields
20623 Hellenic Drive
20623 Hellenic Drive, Olympia Fields, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room.
Results within 5 miles of Matteson
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Avondale Lakes
18280 Tralee Trail
18280 Tralee Trail, Tinley Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
4136 sqft
Now THIS is a great rental!!!! Custom built 2 story all brick home on corner lot! Circular drive, 3.5 car garage W/overhead door leading to back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4521 189th Street
4521 189th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom ranch with large kitchen. Large 2.5 car detached garage

1 of 20

Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek South
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1661 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Matteson
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
$
11 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,939
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)

1 of 1

Last updated March 25 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Tree
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15333 TREETOP Drive
15333 Treetop Drive, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BDRM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS 1 CAR GARAGE ,IN UNIT LAUNDRY. 2 BALCONIES ONE IS SCREENED.2 NEW BATHS WITH GRANITE VANITIES. FLEX CORE BUILDING IS IS VERY QUIET. FORMAL DINING ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN.FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
5509 West 129th Place - 102
5509 West 129th Place, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Bright & Sunny South unit with East & West exposure, across street from public park and nature area with creek.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Matteson, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Matteson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

