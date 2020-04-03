13 Schiber Court

Amenities

parking yoga

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking yoga

Building consists of approximately 3.652 SF with 1,900 SF +/- available for lease. Space has direct access from parking lot. Lease rate is $2,250 each month full service. Lease rate includes pro-rata share of taxes, insurance, CAM and utilities. Tenant is responsible for janitorial and communication lines. Space offers two entrances into large open area with ceramic tile flooring, 2 rest rooms, kitchen complete with appliances, & 2 large offices. Excellent opportunity for yoga studio, chiropractic office, barber shop, salon, professional office, etc.

Easy access. Located directly behind Boogie's Restaurant.