Maryville, IL
13 Schiber Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

13 Schiber Court

13 Schiber Ct · (618) 624-2111
Location

13 Schiber Ct, Maryville, IL 62062

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 3652 sqft

Amenities

parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Building consists of approximately 3.652 SF with 1,900 SF +/- available for lease. Space has direct access from parking lot. Lease rate is $2,250 each month full service. Lease rate includes pro-rata share of taxes, insurance, CAM and utilities. Tenant is responsible for janitorial and communication lines. Space offers two entrances into large open area with ceramic tile flooring, 2 rest rooms, kitchen complete with appliances, & 2 large offices. Excellent opportunity for yoga studio, chiropractic office, barber shop, salon, professional office, etc.
Easy access. Located directly behind Boogie's Restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Schiber Court have any available units?
13 Schiber Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13 Schiber Court currently offering any rent specials?
13 Schiber Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Schiber Court pet-friendly?
No, 13 Schiber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryville.
Does 13 Schiber Court offer parking?
Yes, 13 Schiber Court does offer parking.
Does 13 Schiber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Schiber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Schiber Court have a pool?
No, 13 Schiber Court does not have a pool.
Does 13 Schiber Court have accessible units?
No, 13 Schiber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Schiber Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Schiber Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Schiber Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Schiber Court does not have units with air conditioning.
