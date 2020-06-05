All apartments in Markham
16229 Richmond Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

16229 Richmond Avenue

16229 Richmond Avenue · (847) 796-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL 60428
Canterbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham!

EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH

This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home. The enormous family room greets you through the front door, featuring large windows and hardwood flooring producing a light and bright atmosphere. The galley kitchen has additional table space and rests on the backside of the home, overlooking the massive backyard. All three bedrooms feature hardwood floors and fresh paint. 2 car detached garage.

School Data
Elementary: Highlands Elementary School (144)
Junior High: Prairie-Hills Junior High School (144)
High School: Hillcrest High School (228)

Available Immediately. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12-Month lease agreement required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16229 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
16229 Richmond Avenue has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16229 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 16229 Richmond Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16229 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16229 Richmond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16229 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16229 Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16229 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16229 Richmond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16229 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16229 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16229 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 16229 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16229 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16229 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16229 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16229 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16229 Richmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16229 Richmond Avenue has units with air conditioning.
