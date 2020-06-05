16229 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham!



EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH



This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home. The enormous family room greets you through the front door, featuring large windows and hardwood flooring producing a light and bright atmosphere. The galley kitchen has additional table space and rests on the backside of the home, overlooking the massive backyard. All three bedrooms feature hardwood floors and fresh paint. 2 car detached garage.



School Data

Elementary: Highlands Elementary School (144)

Junior High: Prairie-Hills Junior High School (144)

High School: Hillcrest High School (228)



Available Immediately. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12-Month lease agreement required.