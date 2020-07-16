All apartments in Madison County
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive

6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd · (618) 307-5616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Madison County, IL 62025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street parking available. GARAGE attached is NOT included. Tenant to pay utilities. Office furniture could stay, please ask if interested. 3 year lease preferred. Office is managed by property owner. First month, last month and security deposit is required. Call today! It's easy to change your business address to this great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive have any available units?
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive offers parking.
Does 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive have a pool?
No, 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
