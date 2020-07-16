6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street parking available. GARAGE attached is NOT included. Tenant to pay utilities. Office furniture could stay, please ask if interested. 3 year lease preferred. Office is managed by property owner. First month, last month and security deposit is required. Call today! It's easy to change your business address to this great location!