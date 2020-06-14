Apartment List
1115 Apartments for rent in Lincolnwood, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincolnwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
6723 North Central Park Avenue
6723 North Central Park Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
Solid brick ranch home on large double lot. Move-in condition. 3 Bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your large backyard from the porch room while enjoying the cozy fireplace. Basement includes wet bar for entertaining friends and family.

1 Unit Available
3341 West Pratt Avenue
3341 West Pratt Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1369 sqft
Sunny and spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath unit available, hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows. 2 full bathrooms. Dishwasher. separate living and dining room, coin laundry, private fenced in backyard. Great layout!
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6711 N California Ave 1E
6711 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
Great Price! Hardwood Flooring! Tons of Closets! - Property Id: 300521 N.

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6725 N California Ave 1N
6725 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 296732 This 1bed, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School.

North Park
1 Unit Available
2316 W Granville Ave 2
2316 W Granville Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apt, Recent Rehab! - Property Id: 295795 Many modern features including: -SS Appliances with Dishwasher -Granite counter-tops -Maple Cabinetry -Hardwood floors Throughout -Renovated bathroom with spa-like bath shower -Modern

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
5955 N Sacramento Ave
5955 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Rehabbed 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253770 Rehabbed 2Bd , 1Bath Unit 2 $1,050/Month Unit 3 $1,050/Month $500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval. 5955 S. Sacramento Ave.

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6731 N California Ave 2s
6731 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 250306 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the corner of North Shore and California ave in the West Rogers Park Neighborhood.

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6717 California
6717 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Dynamite one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6707 California
6707 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
400 sqft
Fantastic studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6725 California
6725 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
Extraordinary one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6709 California
6709 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
400 sqft
Lovely garden unit studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6731 California
6731 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Ideal studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6711 California
6711 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Heavenly studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6154-56 N Talman
6154 N Talman Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
Comfortable one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call

North Park
1 Unit Available
5649 N Kimball
5649 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
North Center Newly Rehabbed 3 Bed 2 Bath, features grand foyer, hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, central air conditioning

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6434 Sacramento
6434 N Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Great two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of West Rogers Park near Devon and Western area features modern kitchen with newer appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, a spacious living area, and lots of closet space.

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6314 North Fairfield Avenue
6314 North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS VERY SPACIOUS CONDO. THIS UNIT WAS RECENTLY UPDATED AND IS READY TO MOVE IN.

West Ridge
1 Unit Available
7407 North California Avenue
7407 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1430 sqft
Well Maintained Three Bedroom One and Two Half Bathroom Home. Finished Basement, Hardwood Flooring, New Central Air Conditioning, Patio, Pocket Doors, Over 1,400 Square Feet of Above Grade Living Space Plus Full Open Basement.

North Park
1 Unit Available
5623 North Karlov Avenue
5623 North Karlov Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
High end furnished apartment available. Prime location in premier Sauganash school district close to parks, restaurants, Sauganash trails, grocery stores, close transportation options and expressways (90/94).
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Lakeview
4 Units Available
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$3,975
2400 sqft
A vintage-like community with modern updates. Apartments include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and new kitchen appliances. Near public transportation. Quiet tree-lined street. Near the farmers market and beaches.
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1269 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lincolnwood, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincolnwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

