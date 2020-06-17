7238 North Kenneth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

FOR RENT! Beautiful 2-Story modern home offering 5 total bedrooms, and 5.1 bathrooms with main level bedroom and its private bath! Main entry with floor to ceilings windows, and circular stair case! Elegant floor plan! Large room sizes with organizers in bedrooms! Gourmet kitchen with a beautiful porch/deck! Entertainment lower level with large wet bar and recreation room! Attached 2 car garage! Beautiful large private back yard with concrete patio! Occupied. Requires 24 hours. Available May 1, 2020