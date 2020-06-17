All apartments in Lincolnwood
7238 North Kenneth Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7238 North Kenneth Avenue

7238 Kenneth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7238 Kenneth Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL 60712

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
FOR RENT! Beautiful 2-Story modern home offering 5 total bedrooms, and 5.1 bathrooms with main level bedroom and its private bath! Main entry with floor to ceilings windows, and circular stair case! Elegant floor plan! Large room sizes with organizers in bedrooms! Gourmet kitchen with a beautiful porch/deck! Entertainment lower level with large wet bar and recreation room! Attached 2 car garage! Beautiful large private back yard with concrete patio! Occupied. Requires 24 hours. Available May 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7238 North Kenneth Avenue have any available units?
7238 North Kenneth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnwood, IL.
Is 7238 North Kenneth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7238 North Kenneth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7238 North Kenneth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7238 North Kenneth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnwood.
Does 7238 North Kenneth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7238 North Kenneth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7238 North Kenneth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7238 North Kenneth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7238 North Kenneth Avenue have a pool?
No, 7238 North Kenneth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7238 North Kenneth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7238 North Kenneth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7238 North Kenneth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7238 North Kenneth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7238 North Kenneth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7238 North Kenneth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
