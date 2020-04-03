All apartments in Libertyville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

240 Harding Avenue

240 Harding Avenue · (847) 383-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048
Kenlock Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace. Upper level has 3 SPACIOUS bedrooms and NEWLY remodeled bath. Lower level has a HUGE family room, bedroom, storage, laundry and NEW bath. Entire home has been FRESHLY painted, ARCHITECTURAL shingles and siding(2012), NEW FRONT windows (2012), NEW furnace, air, water heater and sewer line (2019). BEAUTIFULLY landscaped fenced in yard with a COOL tree house the little ones will love and a LARGE storage shed! The 2 1/2 car garage has an AWESOME tandem sun,play,green room or workshop! This home has a lot to offer in an community that has some of the TOP rated schools on the area. Only minutes to downtown Libertyville, shopping, restaurants, parks & more. Quick close!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

