240 Harding Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace. Upper level has 3 SPACIOUS bedrooms and NEWLY remodeled bath. Lower level has a HUGE family room, bedroom, storage, laundry and NEW bath. Entire home has been FRESHLY painted, ARCHITECTURAL shingles and siding(2012), NEW FRONT windows (2012), NEW furnace, air, water heater and sewer line (2019). BEAUTIFULLY landscaped fenced in yard with a COOL tree house the little ones will love and a LARGE storage shed! The 2 1/2 car garage has an AWESOME tandem sun,play,green room or workshop! This home has a lot to offer in an community that has some of the TOP rated schools on the area. Only minutes to downtown Libertyville, shopping, restaurants, parks & more. Quick close!!