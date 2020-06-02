All apartments in Libertyville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:26 PM

1007 West Golf Road

1007 West Golf Road · (224) 532-8985
Location

1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL 60048

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2946 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned w/ brick fireplace & bar area. Sun-filled kitchen offers SS appliances, eating area, island & upgrades- cooktop, backsplash & light fixtures. Laundry room presents stair-access to 2nd floor in-law suite & sliding door access to backyard. In-law suite is tucked away for privacy & features kitchenette, sitting area & bedroom w/ ensuite. 2nd floor master suite offers generous WIC & completely renovated ensuite! 3 additional bedrooms & shared bath complete 2nd floor. Finished basement highlights office space, open rec area w/ wet bar & bonus room. Serene backyard is adorned w/ gazebo & deck, ideal for entertaining outdoors. Located just a short drive away from historic downtown Libertyville, restaurants, Condell hospital & Hawthorn Mall shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 West Golf Road have any available units?
1007 West Golf Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1007 West Golf Road have?
Some of 1007 West Golf Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 West Golf Road currently offering any rent specials?
1007 West Golf Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 West Golf Road pet-friendly?
No, 1007 West Golf Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Libertyville.
Does 1007 West Golf Road offer parking?
Yes, 1007 West Golf Road does offer parking.
Does 1007 West Golf Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 West Golf Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 West Golf Road have a pool?
No, 1007 West Golf Road does not have a pool.
Does 1007 West Golf Road have accessible units?
No, 1007 West Golf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 West Golf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 West Golf Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 West Golf Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 West Golf Road does not have units with air conditioning.
