1007 West Golf Road

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned w/ brick fireplace & bar area. Sun-filled kitchen offers SS appliances, eating area, island & upgrades- cooktop, backsplash & light fixtures. Laundry room presents stair-access to 2nd floor in-law suite & sliding door access to backyard. In-law suite is tucked away for privacy & features kitchenette, sitting area & bedroom w/ ensuite. 2nd floor master suite offers generous WIC & completely renovated ensuite! 3 additional bedrooms & shared bath complete 2nd floor. Finished basement highlights office space, open rec area w/ wet bar & bonus room. Serene backyard is adorned w/ gazebo & deck, ideal for entertaining outdoors. Located just a short drive away from historic downtown Libertyville, restaurants, Condell hospital & Hawthorn Mall shopping