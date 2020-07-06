All apartments in Lake in the Hills
2234 Daybreak Dr

2234 Daybreak Drive
Location

2234 Daybreak Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This excellently maintained home has seen the utmost care with the highest quality materials. The shining hardwood flooring helps to keep your home cleaner for longer with fewer allergens, allowing you to keep healthy and have a clean home to show off to friends and family. The kitchen boasts cherry-stained cabinets, easy to clean granite counters, and a sunny dining area to enjoy your homemade meals! The spacious living area features a fireplace with tile surround, and built-in access for your television, allowing you to keep your living area free of clutter for a relaxing space to enjoy! The master bedroom is truly a retreat fit for royalty with the elegant tray ceiling, separate sitting area, and private en suite bathroom with a separate tub/shower and a dual-sink vanity, meaning no more fighting over counter space! Call to schedule your showing and live the life you deserve, starting with this incredible home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 Daybreak Dr have any available units?
2234 Daybreak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake in the Hills, IL.
What amenities does 2234 Daybreak Dr have?
Some of 2234 Daybreak Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 Daybreak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2234 Daybreak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 Daybreak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 Daybreak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2234 Daybreak Dr offer parking?
No, 2234 Daybreak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2234 Daybreak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 Daybreak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 Daybreak Dr have a pool?
No, 2234 Daybreak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2234 Daybreak Dr have accessible units?
No, 2234 Daybreak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 Daybreak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 Daybreak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2234 Daybreak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2234 Daybreak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
