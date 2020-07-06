2234 Daybreak Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This excellently maintained home has seen the utmost care with the highest quality materials. The shining hardwood flooring helps to keep your home cleaner for longer with fewer allergens, allowing you to keep healthy and have a clean home to show off to friends and family. The kitchen boasts cherry-stained cabinets, easy to clean granite counters, and a sunny dining area to enjoy your homemade meals! The spacious living area features a fireplace with tile surround, and built-in access for your television, allowing you to keep your living area free of clutter for a relaxing space to enjoy! The master bedroom is truly a retreat fit for royalty with the elegant tray ceiling, separate sitting area, and private en suite bathroom with a separate tub/shower and a dual-sink vanity, meaning no more fighting over counter space! Call to schedule your showing and live the life you deserve, starting with this incredible home!