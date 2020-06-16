All apartments in Lake in the Hills
Find more places like 1330 Cunat Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake in the Hills, IL
/
1330 Cunat Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:22 PM

1330 Cunat Court

1330 Cunat Court · (815) 553-2406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake in the Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Sharp and Immaculate 2nd Floor Condo in a Great Location Offering Privacy, Spacious Deck, Storage Closet & 1 Car Garage (# 194) Directly Across the Entrance to the Home! Bright & Cheery With Warm, Neutral Colors. Beautiful Brick Fireplace Compliments the Living Room for Warm and Cozy Evenings. Washer & Dryer in the Home is a Bonus. Sliders in the Living Room & Master Bedroom Lead to the Deck and Outdoor Storage Closet. Two A/C Units. Nice Storage in the Unit and a Walk In Closet in the Master Bedroom. Monthly Rental Includes Water, Common Insurance, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn Care, Trash Removal and Snow Removal. Minimum Credit Score of 650 Required with No Late Payments or Collections on Applicant Credit Report. Consideration Given for Excellent Credit and Long Term Lease. No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Cunat Court have any available units?
1330 Cunat Court has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1330 Cunat Court have?
Some of 1330 Cunat Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Cunat Court currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Cunat Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Cunat Court pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Cunat Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake in the Hills.
Does 1330 Cunat Court offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Cunat Court does offer parking.
Does 1330 Cunat Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Cunat Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Cunat Court have a pool?
No, 1330 Cunat Court does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Cunat Court have accessible units?
No, 1330 Cunat Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Cunat Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Cunat Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Cunat Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1330 Cunat Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1330 Cunat Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake in the Hills 1 BedroomsLake in the Hills 2 Bedrooms
Lake in the Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake in the Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lake in the Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, IL
McHenry, ILSycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILMontgomery, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILLake Zurich, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity