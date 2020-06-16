1330 Cunat Court

Amenities

Super Sharp and Immaculate 2nd Floor Condo in a Great Location Offering Privacy, Spacious Deck, Storage Closet & 1 Car Garage (# 194) Directly Across the Entrance to the Home! Bright & Cheery With Warm, Neutral Colors. Beautiful Brick Fireplace Compliments the Living Room for Warm and Cozy Evenings. Washer & Dryer in the Home is a Bonus. Sliders in the Living Room & Master Bedroom Lead to the Deck and Outdoor Storage Closet. Two A/C Units. Nice Storage in the Unit and a Walk In Closet in the Master Bedroom. Monthly Rental Includes Water, Common Insurance, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn Care, Trash Removal and Snow Removal. Minimum Credit Score of 650 Required with No Late Payments or Collections on Applicant Credit Report. Consideration Given for Excellent Credit and Long Term Lease. No Pets, No Smoking.