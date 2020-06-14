All apartments in Lake in the Hills
1125 Heavens Gate
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

1125 Heavens Gate

1125 Heavens Gate · (312) 493-9369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156
Big Sky

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,400/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mark or John 847912 2464 at 312-493-9369 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Heavens Gate have any available units?
1125 Heavens Gate has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1125 Heavens Gate have?
Some of 1125 Heavens Gate's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Heavens Gate currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Heavens Gate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Heavens Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Heavens Gate is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Heavens Gate offer parking?
No, 1125 Heavens Gate does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Heavens Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Heavens Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Heavens Gate have a pool?
No, 1125 Heavens Gate does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Heavens Gate have accessible units?
No, 1125 Heavens Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Heavens Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Heavens Gate has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Heavens Gate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1125 Heavens Gate has units with air conditioning.
