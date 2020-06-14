1125 Heavens Gate

Amenities

Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,400/month rent. $4,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mark or John 847912 2464 at 312-493-9369 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.