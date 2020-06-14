Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Lake Bluff, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Bluff renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.

1 of 29

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
29656 North Birch Avenue
29656 Birch Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2068 sqft
A delightful and charming light filled home. New hardwood floors throughout the first floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
115 East Washington Avenue
115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1333 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Bluff

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1527 Greenleaf Avenue
1527 Greenleaf Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1026 sqft
Charming home in walk to LF High School location on a quiet street! This home is in great condition and enjoys lots of storage. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Nice living room with a separate dining room .

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3333 STRATFORD Court
3333 Stratford Court, North Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STORY, CORNER PENTHOUSE UNIT IN AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Move into this light and bright unit featuring a large private corner balcony with outdoor storage closet, in-unit washer/dryer and 9-foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bluff
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
293 E Deerpath 32
293 East Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$945
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN DOWNTOWN LAKE FOREST - Property Id: 286939 650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER Conveniently located across from the Lake Forest Metra Station. Steps away from shopping, restaurants, Starbucks in Market Square and Lake Forest College.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location in heart of Lake Forest! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, train. Sunny unit with updated kitchen and has dishwasher. New mini blinds, bamboo floor and freshly painted.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13938 West EMMA Lane
13938 West Emma Lane, Mettawa, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3055 sqft
Sprawling and sunny 3,055 sf 4 br 3.1 ba on a premium lot. 5,175 total sf. Generous room sizes, 2 story living room with oak railing staircase opens to the dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
456 North Avenue
456 North Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 sqft
Two flat unit on the 2nd floor. Tenants pay gas & electric

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
385 Chiltern Avenue
385 Chiltern Dr, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1792 sqft
Comfortable ranch style home currently undergoing renovation on wonderful lot a short bike ride from town, train and shops. Home features hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and much more.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Bluff
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1657 Greenbay Rd,
1657 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautifully Renovated Highland Park Home for Rent! - Property Id: 289632 Location: Greenbay Rd Highland Park, IL 60635 Rent: $2250 Beds: 3 (House) Bath: 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Bluff, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Bluff renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

