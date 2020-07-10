/
apartments with washer dryer
114 Apartments for rent in La Grange, IL with washer-dryer
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,
812 South Stone Avenue
812 South Stone Avenue, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2019 sqft
"This home is available to show". Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor areas & bedrooms and freshly painted throughout! This big 3 bedroom split level has generous sized closets, 2.
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.
Results within 5 miles of La Grange
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes offers pet friendly one, two, and three bedroom homes in the affluent and prestigious community of Hinsdale, Illinois.
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in
335 Park Ave
335 Park Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1100 sqft
Residential Home - Property Id: 211101 2/bed 1/bath Great Town Top schools Walk to METRA Train Full basement great storage or TV/Play room Attached 1/car garage Huge Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
West Village
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.
South Maywood
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
2121 South 7th Avenue, Maywood, IL
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7th Ave Building - Property Id: 124482 Spacious Studio 1 bathroom with great lighting. On site parking site. No Utilities! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124482 Property Id 124482 (RLNE5900670)
5740 Concord Ln
5740 Concord Lane, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo Hardwood Floors New Appliances In Unit Washer/Dryer Walking Distance from Grocery, Parks, Schools, Shopping Bus Stop on Corner 1-Mile from Clarendon Hills Train Depot Private Parking Space 1st Floor Utilities Included
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.
6501 South County Line Road
6501 South County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
30097 sqft
An exquisite mansion awaits you. This incredibly designed estate features details from a variety of inspirations. Jerusalem limestone, White House flooring. 30,000+ sq ft of spectacular living & entertaining area +15,000 sq.
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive
801 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1237 sqft
Everything imaginable right outside your front door You will LOVE living here! This large 2bed/ 2bath second floor unit faces west and features granite countertops, open floor plan, huge walk in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony.
Summit
5402 South 74th Avenue
5402 74th Avenue, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL SUMMIT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED.
Commonwealth
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted.
14 Charleston Road
14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4432 sqft
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level.
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.
Justice
8125 South 85th Court
8125 85th Court, Justice, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/23/20**Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick Cape Cod, with 2 1/2 car garage. Nicely updated in Jan 2019. Large yard fenced yard.
25 Oxford Avenue
25 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1778 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
215 RODGERS Court
215 Rodgers Dr, Willowbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
COME SEE OUR FRESH NEW LOOK. RARELY AVAILABLE BARCELONA HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED! WELCOMING COURTYARD, 2-STORY FOYER OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CURVED ARCHES TO SEPARATE DINING ROOM.
5804 South BODIN Street
5804 S Bodin St, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2214 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL VACATION EVERYDAY LIFESTYLE WITH RUTH LAKE WATERFRONT OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE GOLF CLUB! THIS DRESSLER BUILT RANCH W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT OFFERS MUCH NEW--CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES! THERE IS EASY ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING
