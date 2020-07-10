/
apartments with washer dryer
860 Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5151 North Monterey Ave.
5151 North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5100 N Leonard Dr Apt 1B
5100 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd. This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728141)
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Norridge
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harwood Heights
4439 N Newcastle Ave 1
4439 Newcastle Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Updated 2bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 283238 Newly Updated 2 bedroom apartment in Harwood Heights. Stainless steel appliances with additional modern updates. Located just 1 block south of Union Ridge Elementary School.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B
8651 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed-2 bath professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building.
Results within 5 miles of Norridge
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
24 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,344
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
29 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,573
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Irving Park
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
845 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Cragin
2228 N Mason Ave
2228 North Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Belmont Cragin - Property Id: 312285 Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belmont Cragin. The rental includes the basement, yard & 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Albany Park
4733 N Keeler Ave 2
4733 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Keeler - Property Id: 306656 ??Home comfort feeling??? Welcome to your 3 bdrm+1 bath+1 work office large apartment with quick access to I-90/I-94, blue/brown line trains, Metra Mayfair station.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
4321 W Peterson
4321 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
6059 West Giddings Street 2
6059 West Giddings Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, one bath, nice, quiet location - Property Id: 315194 Clean, recently painted 2nd floor apartment in owner occupied building. Laundry on premises, nice backyard, control your own heat. Carpeted.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
5334 N Lovejoy Apt 1
5334 North Lovejoy Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Bright sunny first floor 2 bedroom apartment in Jefferson Park. - Bright sunny two bedroom unit in Jefferson Park. Close to buses and blue line. Two large pantries in the kitchen. First floor of a two flat. (RLNE5900985)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w
4317 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath in Old Irving Park - Property Id: 309606 this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the Cornelia ave in Old Irving Park. Close to Speedy Cash, McDonalds, KFC, Chicago Sweat Lodge and 7 Eleven. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
3932 N Keeler Ave Apt 2B
3932 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful studio apartment on a quite tree lined street. Half a block from CTA Blue Line located off I 90/94 at Irving Park Rd., this spacious and updated Studio offers all you need.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
3822 N Milwaukee Ave
3822 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3B/2B, In Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 300099 Miguel Tineo Leasing Agent 312-687-3503 miguel@liveherehomes.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300099 Property Id 300099 (RLNE5853066)
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Portage Park
6031 W Lawrence Ave B
6031 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6031 W Lawrence - Property Id: 153079 Garden apartment available in a great location, which includes 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living and dining room.