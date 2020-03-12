All apartments in Joliet
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8646 Foxborough Way

8646 Foxborough Way · (800) 279-8310
Location

8646 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL 60431

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8646 Foxborough Way · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Huge 4-Bedroom Townhome - This BRAND NEW Townhome was just completed in 2019! Set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has four bedroom, 2.5 baths and was just completed.

This unit boasts of an open concept kitchen, walk in master bedroom closet, and double car garage.This unit is located in a pet-friendly community**. The double car garage and private driveway provides ample parking for any size family. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio/Balcony
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting work orders
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned
*Professionally managed by Dedicated Property Service

To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. **Pets are welcome with a fee of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.

(RLNE4801280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8646 Foxborough Way have any available units?
8646 Foxborough Way has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
What amenities does 8646 Foxborough Way have?
Some of 8646 Foxborough Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8646 Foxborough Way currently offering any rent specials?
8646 Foxborough Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8646 Foxborough Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8646 Foxborough Way is pet friendly.
Does 8646 Foxborough Way offer parking?
Yes, 8646 Foxborough Way does offer parking.
Does 8646 Foxborough Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8646 Foxborough Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8646 Foxborough Way have a pool?
No, 8646 Foxborough Way does not have a pool.
Does 8646 Foxborough Way have accessible units?
No, 8646 Foxborough Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8646 Foxborough Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8646 Foxborough Way does not have units with dishwashers.
