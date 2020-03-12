8646 Foxborough Way

Amenities

Huge 4-Bedroom Townhome - This BRAND NEW Townhome was just completed in 2019! Set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has four bedroom, 2.5 baths and was just completed.



This unit boasts of an open concept kitchen, walk in master bedroom closet, and double car garage.This unit is located in a pet-friendly community**. The double car garage and private driveway provides ample parking for any size family. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio/Balcony

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting work orders

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned

*Professionally managed by Dedicated Property Service



To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. **Pets are welcome with a fee of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.



