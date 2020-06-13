81 Apartments for rent in Joliet, IL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
St. Pat's
1 Unit Available
308 Dewey St.
308 Dewey Avenue, Joliet, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,225
1700 sqft
308 Dewey is a large 5 Bedroom and 2 bathroom House located in West Joliet. The house features carpet throughout, 1 bedroom downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs, eat in kitchen, off street parking, front patio and more.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
200 Duncan St.
200 Duncan Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
968 sqft
200 Duncan is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen, roomy front porch, basement, finished attic, and a 2 car detached garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
811 Gael Dr Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8649 Foxborough Way
8649 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom (Immediate Move In!) - This BRAND NEW Townhome is set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and was just completed in 2019.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8646 Foxborough Way
8646 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1740 sqft
Huge 4-Bedroom Townhome - This BRAND NEW Townhome was just completed in 2019! Set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has four bedroom, 2.5 baths and was just completed.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4038 Oak Tree Lane
4038 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse - private entryway w/ vaulted celling. Backs to water - no other homes behind you. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Living room new flooring, fresh painted kitchen cabinet and all bedrooms. New roof completed 2019.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
205 Edward Street
205 Edward Street, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1616 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. 2 Bedrooms on main floor. Full Basement, so no shortage of storage space! Large, deep lot. Extra big eat-in Kitchen, living room and family room downstairs, and a family room upstairs. Section 8 welcome.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
St. Pat's
1 Unit Available
609 Mcdonough Street
609 Mcdonough Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Recently renovated 2nd floor unit. 3 beds, 1 bath. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Big yard!

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1530 Centennial Drive - 118
1530 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remodeled units, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
120 S. Briggs St.
120 South Briggs Street, Ingalls Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
120 S. Briggs is a charming 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hacker
1 Unit Available
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,240
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Highpoint Apartments
18 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hampton Park
1 Unit Available
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13913 Cambridge Circle
13913 Cambridge Circle, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
Spacious 2 Story End Unit! 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Living Room has Wood Burning Fireplace & Flat Screen TV! Dining Room w/Sliding Door to Private Patio w/Elect Awning. Eat-In Kitchen w/upgraded Cabinets & Lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12811 South Hadfield Drive
12811 South Hadfield Drive, Will County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2800 sqft
No Showings Until After June 1st. Home For Rent With Picturesque Views. 4 Bedrooms With A Expanded Laundry Room In The Lower Level, 3 Full Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen Island With Additional Ample Space For A Kitchen Table.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
25219 West Buell Street
25219 West Buell Street, Channahon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has been newly painted with new floors and updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home has central air conditioning and a large yard with a back deck.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
54 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Joliet, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Joliet renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

