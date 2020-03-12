3502 Meadow Lily Drive

Amenities

Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offers a spacious floor plan, two car garage, private entrances, fully-equipped kitchen, and comes with all appliances. For resident accessibility, 3502 Meadow Lily is located near Houbolt and McDonough Road and only minutes away from I-80, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Joilet. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making 3502 Meadow Lily Lane in Joliet your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease with a 3% increase on the 13th month of the lease; Add $100/month for a 12-month lease term. Pets are welcome with non-refundable pet fees of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application process. $35/applicant and all occupants over the age of 18 must complete application. Call us today to schedule a time to see your new home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.