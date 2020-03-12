All apartments in Joliet
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL 60431
Silver Leaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offers a spacious floor plan, two car garage, private entrances, fully-equipped kitchen, and comes with all appliances. For resident accessibility, 3502 Meadow Lily is located near Houbolt and McDonough Road and only minutes away from I-80, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Joilet. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting maintenance requests
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making 3502 Meadow Lily Lane in Joliet your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease with a 3% increase on the 13th month of the lease; Add $100/month for a 12-month lease term. Pets are welcome with non-refundable pet fees of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application process. $35/applicant and all occupants over the age of 18 must complete application. Call us today to schedule a time to see your new home!

*Must take occupancy by September 15, 2016 to be eligible for the Free Month's Rent Promotion*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Meadow Lily Drive have any available units?
3502 Meadow Lily Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
Is 3502 Meadow Lily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Meadow Lily Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Meadow Lily Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Meadow Lily Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Meadow Lily Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Meadow Lily Drive does offer parking.
Does 3502 Meadow Lily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Meadow Lily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Meadow Lily Drive have a pool?
No, 3502 Meadow Lily Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Meadow Lily Drive have accessible units?
No, 3502 Meadow Lily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Meadow Lily Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 Meadow Lily Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 Meadow Lily Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3502 Meadow Lily Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
