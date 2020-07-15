/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:11 PM
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Homewood, IL
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18309 Riegel Road
18309 Riegel Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18309 Riegel Road in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Homewood
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Manor
413 Holly Court
413 Holly Court, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pottowatomie Hills
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
3521 West 177th Street
3521 West 177th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1286 sqft
Country Club Hills 3 bedroom ranch home . Lovingly cared for and well maintained home .
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
41-53 E 156th St
41 E 156th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1150 sqft
Situated within a few blocks of Wood St and E 156th Street, and close to Route 6. Apartment homes with washer/dryer hookup. Dogs and cats allowed. Monthly income of twice the monthly rent required.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16524 Prairie Avenue
16524 Prairie Avenue, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home move in ready. Nicely updated. Huge family room in lower level. Washer/dryer included. Large yard for entertaining. Close to parks, stores and schools. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4135 193rd Street
4135 193rd Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Looking to lease a spacious condo in Tierra Grande Courts Condominium? Look no more! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with appliances, living room dining room combo, central air, full size washer & dryer in
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
340 Westgate Drive
340 Westgate Drive, Park Forest, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15009 Lawndale Avenue
15009 Lawndale Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home. With large living room and full updated kitchen. Basement is unfinished. Enjoy the outdoors with your spacious, fenced in back yard with garage.No evictions or bankruptcies; good credit score required.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
333 West 16th Place
333 West 16th Place, Chicago Heights, IL
Fantastic 4 BR/2BA home for Rent. Well maintained. Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, full finished basement. Kitchen with walk-in pantry. Full fenced backyard. 2 car Garage on Alley.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
638 West 162nd Street
638 West 162nd Street, South Holland, IL
BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY TO THIS HUGE BRICK 4 BDRM 2 BATH HOME IN SOUTH HOLLAND . CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. Owner will not complete any repairs to the property. The property is being rented in AS IS condition.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.
