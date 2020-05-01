125 Minneola Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely brick English Cottage on the hill offers charm,character and sophistication throughout in a wonderful location. Featuring rich hardwood floors,grand doorways and windows with seasonal views, formal living and dining rooms,built in bookcases flanking the fireplace,beautifully designed kitchen,with stainless steel Bosch appliances,quartz countertops and butcher block breakfast bar, butler pantry,wonderful family room overlooking fenced in yard and patio, three bedrooms,stunning baths,generous closets,custom light fixtures,large basement perfect for storage.Endless possibilities to expand the home with the extra wide lot. Minutes to schools,parks, shopping and town. Looking for a buyer or long term lease,show with confidence, the home is in excellent condition and the upgrades are absolutely charming.