Hinsdale, IL
125 Minneola Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:40 PM

125 Minneola Street

125 Minneola Street · (630) 440-4453
Location

125 Minneola Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely brick English Cottage on the hill offers charm,character and sophistication throughout in a wonderful location. Featuring rich hardwood floors,grand doorways and windows with seasonal views, formal living and dining rooms,built in bookcases flanking the fireplace,beautifully designed kitchen,with stainless steel Bosch appliances,quartz countertops and butcher block breakfast bar, butler pantry,wonderful family room overlooking fenced in yard and patio, three bedrooms,stunning baths,generous closets,custom light fixtures,large basement perfect for storage.Endless possibilities to expand the home with the extra wide lot. Minutes to schools,parks, shopping and town. Looking for a buyer or long term lease,show with confidence, the home is in excellent condition and the upgrades are absolutely charming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Minneola Street have any available units?
125 Minneola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hinsdale, IL.
What amenities does 125 Minneola Street have?
Some of 125 Minneola Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Minneola Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 Minneola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Minneola Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 Minneola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinsdale.
Does 125 Minneola Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 Minneola Street offers parking.
Does 125 Minneola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Minneola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Minneola Street have a pool?
No, 125 Minneola Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 Minneola Street have accessible units?
No, 125 Minneola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Minneola Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Minneola Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Minneola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Minneola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
