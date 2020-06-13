Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Highwood, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1250 Park Avenue
1250 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
784 sqft
GREAT VALUE!! VACANT, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED. MOVE RIGHT IN!! Spacious 1 Bedroom & 1 bath (very ample size) condo in lovely North Shore. Open LR /DR combo, hardwood oak parquet floors, glass sliders, private outdoor patio.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Chesterfield Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
1875 Cavell Ave.
1875 Cavell Avenue, Highland Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2845 sqft
1875 Cavell Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northbrook East
1 Unit Available
833 MIDWAY Road
833 Midway Road, Northbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1461 sqft
SPACIOUS 5BR RANCH IN PRISTINE CONDITION! FRESHLY PAINTED. 1ST FLR OFFICE TOO! UPDATED ROOF,WINDOWS,FURNACE,A/C & ELECTRICAL. CHARMING LOW MAINT LANDSCAPED LOT & PAVER BRICK PATIO. ENJOY SCREENED PORCH TO READ A BOOK & WATCH NATURE.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 12
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,397
650 sqft
730 Judson 12 - Property Id: 268363 Highland Park Renovated 1 BED w SS Apps & In Unit Laundry, w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
1345 Ridgewood Drive
1345 Ridgewood Drive, Northbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3192 sqft
When only the BEST will do! Situated on a beautiful almost 1/2 acre lot in prestigious East Northbrook, this Orren Pickell built home gives you the quality and conveniences you have been looking for - High ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen with

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1156 Osterman Avenue
1156 Osterman Avenue, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN BRICK BUILDING SURROUNDED BY GREENERY AND SITUATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! * RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN W/SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Deerfield Park
1 Unit Available
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2496 sqft
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
Virtual showing! Video will be posted. Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1327 Edgewood Road
1327 Edgewood Road, Lake Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1377 sqft
Adorable home in exceptional East Lake Forest location! Nicely updated with so many improvements including remodeled kitchen with new appliances and 2 updated baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2054 sqft
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the award winning Bannockburn Elementary and Deerfield High School districts. Enjoy this newly renovated ranch on a gorgeous wooded lot.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1358 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Briarwood Vista
1 Unit Available
16 Mulberry East Road
16 Mulberry East Road, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3622 sqft
Tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this better than new sophisticated home! Chic transitional finishes infuse the totally restyled floor plan. Glamorous lighting, custom fireplace & soaring ceiling heights define the house.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1591 North Western Avenue
1591 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2268 sqft
**Available NOW** Sprawling ranch perfectly situated on .62 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy views from around the house from your wrap around screened in porch.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
115 East Washington Avenue
115 East Washington Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1333 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch available for rent in East Lake Bluff. Updated kitchen with white painted kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and eating area. Large living room with picture window overlooking the front yard.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1048 Camille Avenue
1048 Camille Avenue, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1164 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN PRIME DEERFIELD LOCATION. CHOICE LOCATION SITUATED NEARBY MILLION DOLLAR HOMES. THIS TASTEFUL ONE STORY RANCH HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD IS JUST WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highwood, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

