apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 07
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357 Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1330 Ridgewood Drive
1330 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1300 sqft
Highland Park Cozy 2 BR w/ Basement and Garage - Location and character. This 2 bedroom home is tucked away from it all. Full basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Wooded lot.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2644 Western Avenue
2644 Western Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1300 sqft
Cozy and nature inspired lower level unit in single family/lob cabin home that comes with so much charm and detail! As you arrive visions of warm summer days relaxing in the large backyard or chilly fall evenings come to mind.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
560 VINE Avenue
560 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
DOWNTOWN HIGHLAND PARK LOCATION, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. BRAND NEW CARPET. PRICED RIGHT! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER DISHWASHER, AND REFRIGERATOR, 1 CARPORT AND 1 OPEN LOT PARKING. CLOSE TO TRAIN, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND LAKE.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Briarwoods
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
735 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Like New 1 Bedroom ...
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2054 sqft
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the Bannockburn Elementary school district (nationally ranked as a Blue Ribbon School) and Deerfield High School district.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,318
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,507
1798 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
545 Chestnut 302
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
650 sqft
545 Chestnut 302 - Property Id: 215949 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
918 Green Bay Rd
918 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
GORGEOUS WINNETKA ONE BED STEPS TO METRA - Property Id: 260547 Location: 918 Green bay Rd, Winnetka, 60093 Rent: $1395 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! PICTURES MAY BE OF A
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Ammer Ridge Court
1955 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1300 sqft
Updated condo with POND VIEW in highly sought after Ammer Ridge! Eat-in kitchen has pretty maple cabinets with granite counters. Mostly all stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sanders Prairie
4134 BORDEAUX Drive
4134 Bordeaux Drive, Northbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2505 sqft
THE LARGEST TOWNHOME AT THE BEST LOCATION IN SANDERS PRAIRIE! END UNIT W/ GORGEOUS & PRIVATE VIEW! GREAT FLOOR PLAN W/2 STORY LIV.& DIN. RM., HRWD FLRS. 9 FT CEILINGS. KITCHEN W/ 42 INCH CABINETS. FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
734 Green Bay Road
734 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Green Bay Road in Winnetka. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Northbrook West
3857 MAPLE Avenue
3857 Maple Avenue, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage nestled on a wooded lot, in a quiet, child-friendly neighborhood amidst million dollar homes. New flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, private backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Shermer Place
1950 FARNSWORTH Lane
1950 Farnsworth Lane, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1070 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR RENT 1 BEDROOM LUXURY CONDO @ THE BEST BUILDING IN SHERMER PLACE. 9' CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH WHITE APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,42" CABINETS,HEATED PARKING, NEW WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
The unit is vacant for showing, and move in ready! Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
11 North June Terrace
11 North June Terrace, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2503 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom single family home available for rent in East Lake Forest close to every amenity, downtown, train, South Park, and schools. Spacious and bright with hardwood floors throughout first and second floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.
