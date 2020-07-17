All apartments in Highland Park
502 Braeside 1.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

502 Braeside 1

502 Braeside Rd · (847) 504-8030
Location

502 Braeside Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Braeside Apartments - Property Id: 314913

Charming and completely renovated apartment with new kitchen, granite counter tops, new appliance package, new shaker cabinets. All finishes have been upgraded included gorgeous hardwood floor and remodeled bathroom. This property is close to schools, Ravinia Park, Metra train station, Botanic Garden and Green Bay trail. Hurry, this apartment will not last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/502-braeside-highland-park-il-unit-1/314913
Property Id 314913

(RLNE5944033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 502 Braeside 1 have any available units?
502 Braeside 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 Braeside 1 have?
Some of 502 Braeside 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Braeside 1 currently offering any rent specials?
502 Braeside 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Braeside 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Braeside 1 is pet friendly.
Does 502 Braeside 1 offer parking?
No, 502 Braeside 1 does not offer parking.
Does 502 Braeside 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Braeside 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Braeside 1 have a pool?
No, 502 Braeside 1 does not have a pool.
Does 502 Braeside 1 have accessible units?
No, 502 Braeside 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Braeside 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Braeside 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Braeside 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Braeside 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

