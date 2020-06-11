2298 Green Bay Road

Amenities

parking walk in closets bbq/grill

This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard. Walking distance to Highland Park High School. Comes with 2 parking spots. Landscaping and snow removal are taken care of by the owner. This home is equidistant from downtown Highwood and downtown Highland Park for all of the festivals and restaurants. Tenant pays for trash, water, electric, and gas.