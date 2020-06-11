All apartments in Highland Park
2298 Green Bay Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:39 PM

2298 Green Bay Road

2298 Green Bay Road · (847) 910-5544
Location

2298 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

This vintage townhome features two large bedrooms with a full, unfinished basement. Laundry is located in the basement. The Master bedroom is gigantic and includes a walk in closet. Plenty of space to garden, BBQ or relax in the backyard. Walking distance to Highland Park High School. Comes with 2 parking spots. Landscaping and snow removal are taken care of by the owner. This home is equidistant from downtown Highwood and downtown Highland Park for all of the festivals and restaurants. Tenant pays for trash, water, electric, and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2298 Green Bay Road have any available units?
2298 Green Bay Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2298 Green Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
2298 Green Bay Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2298 Green Bay Road pet-friendly?
No, 2298 Green Bay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 2298 Green Bay Road offer parking?
Yes, 2298 Green Bay Road does offer parking.
Does 2298 Green Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2298 Green Bay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2298 Green Bay Road have a pool?
No, 2298 Green Bay Road does not have a pool.
Does 2298 Green Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 2298 Green Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2298 Green Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2298 Green Bay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2298 Green Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2298 Green Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
