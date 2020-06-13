/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5992 Danby Court
5992 Danby Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1246 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7499 Churchill Dr
7499 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park, IL
Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 293385 School Information Elementary School District: 54 Junior High District: 54 High School District: 211 On Main Level Heating & Cooling Gas Heating, Forced Air
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5716 Ring St
5716 Ring Court, Hanover Park, IL
5716 Ring St Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4981181)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4663 Whitney Drive
4663 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
4663 Whitney Drive Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3826735)
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Welland Ct
1426 Welland Ct, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
This recently updated 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2910 Belle Ln
2910 Belle Lane, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 BED 2.5 BATH END UNIT IN TOWN PLACE WEST! - Great end unit featuring bamboo floors in lr, dr and den ceramic tile in kitchen and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted this home has 2 story lr with fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 Dartford
112 Dartford Lane, Schaumburg, IL
SIZZLING SCHAUMBURG JUMBO RAISED RANCH. TRULY MOVE-IN READY! THREE BEDROOMS UP WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & NEUTRAL KITCHEN. MASTER BEDROOM HAS SHARED BATH + GOOD CLOSET SPACE. HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
161 Locksley Drive
161 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
249 HAWK Court
249 Hawk Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1546 sqft
Great 3 bedroom unit in good condition. Featuring vinyl wood plank floor in living room and dining room. Ceramic tile entry thru to kitchen. Kitchen features newer cabinets, counter tops and white appliances. 2 story lr with fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Barrington Lakes
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1338 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Glengarry dr 101
209 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1091 sqft
Beautiful Bloomingdale condo. Only $1600/month - Property Id: 292092 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath updated first floor condo, walkout to the sparkling private community pool only $1600/month. Freshly painted and new carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.
