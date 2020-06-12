/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 PM
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gurnee, IL
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
Results within 1 mile of Gurnee
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
18415 West Grand Drive
18415 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
Awesome, updated- 4 bedroom, 1. 5 bath home ready for move in ! NEw updates include new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances, disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Gurnee
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3505 North Lewis Avenue
3505 North Lewis Avenue, Beach Park, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1 Unit Available
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
453 Teal Court
453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 453 Teal Court in Grayslake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
132 FINSTAD Drive
132 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 FINSTAD Drive in Libertyville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1007 West Golf Road
1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned
1 of 29
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
29656 North Birch Avenue
29656 Birch Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2068 sqft
A delightful and charming light filled home. New hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
Similar Pages
Gurnee 1 BedroomsGurnee 2 BedroomsGurnee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGurnee 3 BedroomsGurnee Apartments with Balcony
Gurnee Apartments with GarageGurnee Apartments with GymGurnee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGurnee Apartments with ParkingGurnee Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, IL