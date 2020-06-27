7134 South Stratton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well kept property with a trendy interior and a private balcony. Enjoy massive cathedral ceilings updated lighting, curtain rods, and abundant light in this unit. This is your chance to rent close to Gurnee Mills, Great America, and I-94. This is a second floor unit with western and southern exposure. All living is on one floor and full laundry is in the unit. This is an immaculate unit that is a SMOKE FREE environment. A security and pet deposit is required for all serious tenants. The applicants MUST use Acra NET CISI credit check when applying and a minimum credit score of 660 is required, also must use the owners lease. This property is REAL ESTATE AGENT OWNED.