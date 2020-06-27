All apartments in Gurnee
Find more places like 7134 South Stratton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gurnee, IL
/
7134 South Stratton Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

7134 South Stratton Lane

7134 South Stratton Lane · (847) 557-8540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gurnee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7134 South Stratton Lane, Gurnee, IL 60031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well kept property with a trendy interior and a private balcony. Enjoy massive cathedral ceilings updated lighting, curtain rods, and abundant light in this unit. This is your chance to rent close to Gurnee Mills, Great America, and I-94. This is a second floor unit with western and southern exposure. All living is on one floor and full laundry is in the unit. This is an immaculate unit that is a SMOKE FREE environment. A security and pet deposit is required for all serious tenants. The applicants MUST use Acra NET CISI credit check when applying and a minimum credit score of 660 is required, also must use the owners lease. This property is REAL ESTATE AGENT OWNED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 South Stratton Lane have any available units?
7134 South Stratton Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7134 South Stratton Lane have?
Some of 7134 South Stratton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7134 South Stratton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7134 South Stratton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 South Stratton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7134 South Stratton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7134 South Stratton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7134 South Stratton Lane offers parking.
Does 7134 South Stratton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7134 South Stratton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 South Stratton Lane have a pool?
No, 7134 South Stratton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7134 South Stratton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7134 South Stratton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 South Stratton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7134 South Stratton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7134 South Stratton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7134 South Stratton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7134 South Stratton Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle
Gurnee, IL 60031
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd
Gurnee, IL 60031

Similar Pages

Gurnee 1 BedroomsGurnee 2 Bedrooms
Gurnee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGurnee Apartments with Balconies
Gurnee Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, IL
Deerfield, ILOak Creek, WIWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity