Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE. 3 GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS ON THE TOP FLOOR ALONG WITH A MODERN BATHROOM AND ANOTHER BEDROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL ALONG WITH A SPACE THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM AND A FULL BATHROOM. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD WITH A SPACIOUS DECK FOR ENTERTAINING! ACCEPTING 4 BEDROOM VOUCHERS. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG.