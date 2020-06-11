ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Pit bull, Chow Chow. Up to two caged birds are welcomed with no pet deposit or additional monthly fees. Management reserves the right to restrict birds to those who are not noisy to the extent of disturbing neighbors.
Dogs
restrictions: All dogs must be kept on a leash and be accompanied by their Lessee owner when outside of the apartment home. Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up after their dog(s).
Cats
restrictions: All cats are required to be spayed or neutered, and are not allowed on common grounds.