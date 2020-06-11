All apartments in Glenview
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments

1991 W Tower Dr · (847) 469-9103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Ask Us How to Receive up to $1,000 OFF! --- MEET US ONLINE OR IN PERSON! As we phase back into our leasing offices, please give us a call to determine the best way to tour your new home.
Location

1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL 60026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E324 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit D321 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Unit D332 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E228 · Avail. Oct 10

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit D240 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit D217 · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
media room
package receiving
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities. Known for its elegant and cosmopolitan feel, ALOFT Apartments is located in the heart of the historical Glenview Naval Air Station.]lALOFT residents benefit from living in close proximity to the Metra Rail Station and Chicagos OHare International Airport, traveling has never been easier . Contact us for a tour of our Glenview luxury apartments and discover why people love calling ALOFT home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Pit bull, Chow Chow. Up to two caged birds are welcomed with no pet deposit or additional monthly fees. Management reserves the right to restrict birds to those who are not noisy to the extent of disturbing neighbors.
Dogs
restrictions: All dogs must be kept on a leash and be accompanied by their Lessee owner when outside of the apartment home. Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up after their dog(s).
Cats
restrictions: All cats are required to be spayed or neutered, and are not allowed on common grounds.
Parking Details: Underground parking garage $95/month.
Storage Details: storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments have any available units?
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments have?
Some of ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Ask Us How to Receive up to $1,000 OFF! --- MEET US ONLINE OR IN PERSON! As we phase back into our leasing offices, please give us a call to determine the best way to tour your new home.
Is ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments is pet friendly.
Does ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments offer parking?
Yes, ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments offers parking.
Does ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments have a pool?
No, ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments does not have a pool.
Does ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments have accessible units?
No, ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments has units with air conditioning.
