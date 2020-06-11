All apartments in Glenview
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:29 PM

810 Wagner Court

810 Wagner Court · (312) 719-9090
Location

810 Wagner Court, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$11,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 7000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
media room
Custom built 6 bedroom, 5 bath home features a Grand entrance with double stair cases. Gorgeous kitchen offers expresso cabinets, quartz counters, top of the line appliances and huge island. The breakfast room opens up to a 2 story family room with fireplace. 1st floor guest room with built-ins and private bath. 1st floor laundry and mud room. Stunning master suite with fireplace, walk-in closets, full bath with jacuzzi and tub and an additional private office. Additional bedroom offers a private bath while the last 2 bedrooms feature a jack and jill bath. Full finished lower level is a walk out and features a fireplace, additional bedroom with private bath. Recreation room and media room for 10 finish out this massive lower level. The yard is an oasis with a wrap around deck, forest preserve views and fire pit area. Attached 3 car garage. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Wagner Court have any available units?
810 Wagner Court has a unit available for $11,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Wagner Court have?
Some of 810 Wagner Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Wagner Court currently offering any rent specials?
810 Wagner Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Wagner Court pet-friendly?
No, 810 Wagner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenview.
Does 810 Wagner Court offer parking?
Yes, 810 Wagner Court does offer parking.
Does 810 Wagner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Wagner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Wagner Court have a pool?
No, 810 Wagner Court does not have a pool.
Does 810 Wagner Court have accessible units?
No, 810 Wagner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Wagner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Wagner Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Wagner Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Wagner Court does not have units with air conditioning.
