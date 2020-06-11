810 Wagner Court

Amenities

Custom built 6 bedroom, 5 bath home features a Grand entrance with double stair cases. Gorgeous kitchen offers expresso cabinets, quartz counters, top of the line appliances and huge island. The breakfast room opens up to a 2 story family room with fireplace. 1st floor guest room with built-ins and private bath. 1st floor laundry and mud room. Stunning master suite with fireplace, walk-in closets, full bath with jacuzzi and tub and an additional private office. Additional bedroom offers a private bath while the last 2 bedrooms feature a jack and jill bath. Full finished lower level is a walk out and features a fireplace, additional bedroom with private bath. Recreation room and media room for 10 finish out this massive lower level. The yard is an oasis with a wrap around deck, forest preserve views and fire pit area. Attached 3 car garage. This home is a must see!