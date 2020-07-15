1112 CASTILLIAN Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome home to a beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium unit in an excellent area - and in an excellent school system! The kitchen opens up to a large living room/dining room area overlooking a pond with serene views. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and beautiful maple cabinets. Then head into spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. The master bedroom features a master bathroom too! Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Two year lease preferred. There is a $300 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee. There are HOA rental requirements: tenant is responsible for a $100 move-in fee and a $100 move-out fee. Any damages to the common areas, or any debris left behind, will be charged back to the tenant. No charcoal or propane barbecue grills are allowed on any patio or balcony; only electric barbecue grills are allowed. We run a full credit, income, employment, criminal and eviction background via a third party entity. A must see!