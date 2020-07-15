All apartments in Glenview
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

1112 CASTILLIAN Court

1112 Castillian Court · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1112 Castillian Court, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome home to a beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium unit in an excellent area - and in an excellent school system! The kitchen opens up to a large living room/dining room area overlooking a pond with serene views. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and beautiful maple cabinets. Then head into spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. The master bedroom features a master bathroom too! Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Two year lease preferred. There is a $300 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee. There are HOA rental requirements: tenant is responsible for a $100 move-in fee and a $100 move-out fee. Any damages to the common areas, or any debris left behind, will be charged back to the tenant. No charcoal or propane barbecue grills are allowed on any patio or balcony; only electric barbecue grills are allowed. We run a full credit, income, employment, criminal and eviction background via a third party entity. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 CASTILLIAN Court have any available units?
1112 CASTILLIAN Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 CASTILLIAN Court have?
Some of 1112 CASTILLIAN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 CASTILLIAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1112 CASTILLIAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 CASTILLIAN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1112 CASTILLIAN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenview.
Does 1112 CASTILLIAN Court offer parking?
No, 1112 CASTILLIAN Court does not offer parking.
Does 1112 CASTILLIAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 CASTILLIAN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 CASTILLIAN Court have a pool?
No, 1112 CASTILLIAN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1112 CASTILLIAN Court have accessible units?
No, 1112 CASTILLIAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 CASTILLIAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 CASTILLIAN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 CASTILLIAN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 CASTILLIAN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
