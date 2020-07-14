All apartments in Glendale Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

Ellyn Crossing Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
440 Gregory Avenue · (650) 290-6840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. Aug 1

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 1C · Avail. Aug 1

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 2C 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

See 43+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B 3 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 2C 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 3A 3 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellyn Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
lobby
online portal
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois. With newly updated facilities, Ellyn Crossing Apartments is your new opportunity to Live Well and is the smart choice for people who need easy access to the city, but prefer more relaxed suburban living. You will find Ellyn Crossing conveniently located near I-355, I-290 and Metra's Union Pacific West line, and is surrounded by many shopping, dining and entertainment destinations including Stratford Square Mall. Our residences are set in a well-landscaped community with pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments available for rent. Our residents enjoy community features such as a renovated clubhouse with fitness center, business center, swimming pool and sundeck, as well as tennis courts, sand volleyball court and a playground. We are also pleased to offer ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $850 up to $1,240
Move-in Fees: $500 Move-in Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Maximum allowed weight is 45 lbs. Breed Resistrictions include: Pitbull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios, Alaskan Malamute, Rottweilers, Shows, Akitas and Wolf-Hybrids. Please contact the leasing office for further details.
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog (non-refundable)
rent: $30/month per dog
Cats
fee: $200 for the first cat, $100 for a second cat (non-refundable)
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot $0-$40/year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ellyn Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Ellyn Crossing Apartments has 71 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ellyn Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Ellyn Crossing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ellyn Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ellyn Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ellyn Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ellyn Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ellyn Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ellyn Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Ellyn Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ellyn Crossing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellyn Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ellyn Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Ellyn Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ellyn Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ellyn Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ellyn Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ellyn Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ellyn Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
