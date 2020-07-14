Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court parking on-site laundry bbq/grill lobby online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois. With newly updated facilities, Ellyn Crossing Apartments is your new opportunity to Live Well and is the smart choice for people who need easy access to the city, but prefer more relaxed suburban living. You will find Ellyn Crossing conveniently located near I-355, I-290 and Metra's Union Pacific West line, and is surrounded by many shopping, dining and entertainment destinations including Stratford Square Mall. Our residences are set in a well-landscaped community with pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments available for rent. Our residents enjoy community features such as a renovated clubhouse with fitness center, business center, swimming pool and sundeck, as well as tennis courts, sand volleyball court and a playground. We are also pleased to offer ...