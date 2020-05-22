All apartments in Glen Ellyn
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:36 AM

481 Duane Terrace

481 Duane Terrace · (630) 561-3491
Location

481 Duane Terrace, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D4 · Avail. now

$1,249

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Very private, wooded setting for this rare, 2 bedroom, end unit rental overlooking lovely courtyard. Stainless Steel Appliances. Commuters dream just steps to Prairie Path, Blocks to downtown Glen Ellyn, train & schools. 1 assigned parking space right outside back door, spot #5. Newer A/C wall unit, front and back entrance to unit, Laundry & storage in building. Rent includes Heat, Gas, Water & Garbage. 1 year lease required, no pets and good credit, clean background and NO EVICTIONS! Agent owned unit! Assoc is removing pool this year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Duane Terrace have any available units?
481 Duane Terrace has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 481 Duane Terrace have?
Some of 481 Duane Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Duane Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
481 Duane Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Duane Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 481 Duane Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Ellyn.
Does 481 Duane Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 481 Duane Terrace does offer parking.
Does 481 Duane Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Duane Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Duane Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 481 Duane Terrace has a pool.
Does 481 Duane Terrace have accessible units?
No, 481 Duane Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Duane Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Duane Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 Duane Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 481 Duane Terrace has units with air conditioning.
