Glen Carbon, IL
517 Pepperhill Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

517 Pepperhill Ct

517 Pepperhill Ct · (618) 344-7900
Location

517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors. The lower level has two large bedrooms and a walkout! Range and refrigerator are furnished. One small dog or cat are allowed (under 35 lbs). There is a one time, non-refundable pet fee of $350. Must be neutered or spayed! Directions: Highway 159 to Cottonwood Rd, Right on Cottonwood Trace, then Left on Station, Left on Pepperhill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Pepperhill Ct have any available units?
517 Pepperhill Ct has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 Pepperhill Ct have?
Some of 517 Pepperhill Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Pepperhill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
517 Pepperhill Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Pepperhill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Pepperhill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 517 Pepperhill Ct offer parking?
No, 517 Pepperhill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 517 Pepperhill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Pepperhill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Pepperhill Ct have a pool?
Yes, 517 Pepperhill Ct has a pool.
Does 517 Pepperhill Ct have accessible units?
No, 517 Pepperhill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Pepperhill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Pepperhill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Pepperhill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Pepperhill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
