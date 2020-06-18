Amenities

517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors. The lower level has two large bedrooms and a walkout! Range and refrigerator are furnished. One small dog or cat are allowed (under 35 lbs). There is a one time, non-refundable pet fee of $350. Must be neutered or spayed! Directions: Highway 159 to Cottonwood Rd, Right on Cottonwood Trace, then Left on Station, Left on Pepperhill.