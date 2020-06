Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT



1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840



Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10) , one full bath, hall linen closet, laundry hook-ups in hall.



Lease terms:

ONE YEAR LEASE



NO PETS



RESTRICTED PARKING-Two car maximum



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5798801)