Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

238A W. Main St Available 07/01/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month.

Convenient location to SIUE!

2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit.

PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.

Trash pick up is included with rent, tenant pays all other utilities.

Unit does not have washer/dryer hookup. Coin operated laundry facility onsite.

4 person occupancy or a maximum of 3 adults.



